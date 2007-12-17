प्रतिक्रिया

लेख 'पार्टनर आपकी पक्षधरता क्या है` पढ़ा। रोचक लगा कि आपने हर ढंग से अपने तर्क को प्रस्तुत करने का प्रयत्न किया है। यानि कि भाषा की राजनीति से लेकर हिजड़ों की दयनीय स्थिति तक हर दलील आपने अपने लेख में दी है। परन्तु आपका लेख केवल एक बहस में फंस कर रह गया। मूल शब्द 'किन्नर` का अर्थ मैंने कई शब्दकोशों में देखा है पर कहीं भी मुझे 'हिजड़ा` उसका अर्थ नहीं मिला। जहां तक फिल्म वालों का प्रश्न है-वह आगे ही हिन्दी भाषा और हिन्दी व्याकरण की काफी दुर्दशा कर चुके हैं। आशा है आप मेरी बात को अन्यथा न लेकर, भारत में हिन्दी प्रचार प्रसार और उसके सही प्रयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने में ही अपना श्रम लगाएगें। आपके आलेख में तर्कों का जो प्रवाह है (चाहे उन से मैं सहमत हूं या नहीं) वह आपकी प्रतिभा को उजागर करता है और आप उसके लिए बधाई के पात्र हैं।
-सुमन कुमार घई sahityakunj@gmail.com.
Jai Bhim brother, nice to read about the “Untouchabilty Problem” article by the Bhagat Singh in the March issue of JanVikalp. Same situation even now, condition may be the worst. Dalits or poor were Dalits before Freedom; still they are same suffering in the hands of Manuwadi people.
Now there are almost 250 million people same thing happening still, Dalits are still not allowed to enter in the temples, take the example of Orissa. Dalits struggled from last so many years to enter the JAGANNATH TEMPLE in the Kendrapara, Orissa. December 17, 2006 Dalits entered in the temple & many upper caste people went on hunger strike protest, then the administration there decided that separate door would be made for the entry of the Dalits this is another shame on all, where administration is doing such behavior what common person will expect?
Why can’t Dalits enter from the same door? Aren’t they Human, same as others? There was boycott of Dalits in Karnataka last year; Khairlangi killings etc are few of another example. Dalits are made to suffer day-to-day life see the facts below:-
· Every hour 2 Dalits are assaulted,
· Every day 3 Dalit women are raped,
· Every day 2 Dalits are murdered & 2 Dalits Houses are burnt in India. (Report of Ministry of Welfare of the Govt. of India) In 1999, 135771 cases were reported, 137492 cases in 2000 and 125152 last year, Over 28,000 incidents of crime against SC/ST in 2005 as per the data compiled by National Crimes Record Bureau.
· Dalits women burden double discrimination (gender and caste) in India.
· Dalits didn’t get mail delivered to their homes in 23.5% of villages
· Dalits are prevented from entering police station,
· 45 percent of Dalits do not know read and write in India.
· 37 percent of Dalits living below poverty here in India. (Source: NSSO, Census of India and NFHS-II)
Is this a 21st century? Cannot believe. This is really shame on all Indian that even after entering in the 21st century when rest of the world is going towards progress & development; India is still there at where it was 2500 years ago. Still practicing fake stupid rituals & customs those never let people to treat equal & expecting of becoming Developed nation with ail these. This seems to be joke. There is a need now to bring a strong Dalit-Bahujan movement so that all this stops. For all this, we have to follow the footsteps of Dr. B R Ambedkar & path shown by the Lord Buddha, hence we can create the social, economical, cultural equality. Will ever Dalits be living with PEACE & DIGNITY here in India without Casteism? Cannot say. I am speechless over this question always.
- Pradeep Atri. Mukerian, Punjab.
'जन विकल्प` की प्रति अभी नहीं मिली। हमारे डाक का प्रबंध अच्छा नहीं तब भी शायद मिल जाये। आपने कोई रचना भेजने का अनुरोध किया है। इन दिनों स्वास्थ्य ठीक न रहने के कारण केवल कुछ काम अपने उपन्यास पर कर पा रहा हूं। अधिक कुछ लिख नहीं पाता, लिखना चाहता अवश्य हूं। अभी जो चुनाव हुये हैं, उन्हीं पर कुछ लिखना चाहता हूं। यदि लिख पाया तो अवश्य भेजूंगा। पंजाब में कुछ भी नहीं हो पा रहा। दोनों मुख्य दल (कांग्रेस और अकाली दल) एक ही सिक्के के दो पहलू हैं। केवल नेता बदलते हैं, कुर्सी वही रहती है। बहुत निराशा की स्थिति है। यही हाल केंद्र तथा और प्रांतों का है। केवल राजनीतिक दलों के नाम बदलते हैं, काम नहीं। आबादी का विस्फोट, गरीबी बेरोजगारी आदि अनेक समस्यायें हैं जिनकी ओर किसी का ध्यान नहीं। हम लोग बहुत 'कागज कारे` करते हैं, परन्तु जनता नहीं जाग पाई है। हमारे वामपन्थी भी कुछ नहीं कर पाये। ऐसी स्थितियों में कई बार कुछ लिखना भी बेकार लगता है। परन्तु चुप रहना भी महापाप है। लिखते रहना धरम भी है, करम भी। आप जैसा भी कर पा रहे है, वह आवश्यक हैं। मेरा जैसा भी योगदान संभव है, अवश्य मिलता रहेगा।
-गुरदयाल सिंह, जैतो, पंजाब।
I am reading Jan Vikalp, February,07. Eeven the issue of January was also very important for the collection point of view. Congratulations for this attempts, not only for the saving of the secular values but to eradicate the bad effects of caste system-Ashok Tiwari, Delhi.
Just now seen your Jan-Vikalp ( January 1, vol. 1. No. 1). Congratulations. Enjoyed reading all the articles. Myself now involved with Science Policy issues. I re-examined influence of Science and technology on society. I think socio-political issues to be discussed with common human perspective. E.g., in olden days personal safety was within the caste or community. Today, if I am involved in an accident, in a hospital, I would be given blood matching my blood-group. My caste, community and/or my religious identity is irrelevant. Pakistanis get treated in India with Hindus’ blood transfusion, and the Brahmins get the dalits blood. Still the Shias and Sunnis kill each other. I shall welcome your comments.
-Dhirendra Sharma, Delhi.
No comments:
Post a Comment