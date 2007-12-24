प्रतिक्रिया

-दिलीप मंडल, दिल्ली
American detained for Puri temple visit ( 3rd March 2007, TOI), temple administration took a fine of Rs 209 from him even as some shrine priests insisted that the BHOG for the day should be dumped as it had been defiled by the presence of a non Hindu inside the temple.
The religion which teaches you to not to treat people with equal is not a religion. Csateism is backbone of Hinduism & only emancipation is a conversion. These were the people those were talking stupidly over the Racism, without knowing that Casteism is much more dangerous than racism.
A recent study has shown that in India about 63% Hindu temples prohibits Dalits. We do not want to go there as a worshiping Hindu’s fake gods but we demand equal rights over everything.
-Pradeep Atri. Mukerian, Punjab.
मार्च अंक में स्वामीनाथन पर आलेख पूरा पढ़ गया। पत्रिका इस दृष्टि से अच्छी है कि इसे पढ़ने में कठिनाई नहीं होती। मैं तकनीकी पहलू की बात कर रहा हूं। यह ठीक है कि इसे यूनीकोड पर यानी मंगल फौंट पर इन्टरनेट पर लगा कर सारी दुनिया के पाठकों के पास पहुंचाना चाहिए।
-विनोद रिंगानिया, गुवाहाटी
साहित्य के लिए किया गया प्रयास समाज के लिए एक वरदान है। 'जन विकल्प` द्वारा किए जा रहे आपके कार्य सराहनीय हैं।
-Devi Nangrani
I am not comfortable with Hindi. But Hindi speaking friends of HETUBADI magazine are appreaciating Jan Vikalp very much. we will be able to organise a good no. of subscribers.
-Ananta Acharya, Kolkatta. asim.ananta@gmail.com
jan vikalp ka ank aaj hi dekha kathakar subhas pant ji ke pass, achchha laga.ReplyDelete